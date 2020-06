Amenities

Unique Layout in this 3 Level Townhome! Features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upper level loft includes bedroom with Jack n Jill full bath. The main level has spacious family room with fireplace, 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen which leads to the almost new deck. Your finished basement has bedroom, full bath, laundry area and family room. Pets case by case with deposit for each pet but no aggressive breeds. Must have a 630+ credit score to schedule a viewing for this property.