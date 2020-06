Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GOOD AS NEW 3 Level End unit Garage Townhome featuring 3BR, 2.5BA, Gourmet Kitchen with Sun-room,spacious LR & DR,fully finished basement with F/P and rec area. Brand new composite deck and fenced in back yard. Easy access to major commute routes. These are the largest townhomes in this community, almost 2400 sqft!!