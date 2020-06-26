All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 3117 OMEGA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
3117 OMEGA PLACE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

3117 OMEGA PLACE

3117 Omega Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3117 Omega Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in a quiet cul de sac residential setting. This home offers a large master bedroom with an en-suite; three spacious bedrooms; formal dining room and gas fireplace in the family room; an intercom and speaker system, outdoor sprinkler system, property surveillance camera and security system. Enjoy eating in your gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, double oven, flat stove top, island, convection oven, and butler~s pantry. The home includes an office with built in bookshelves and finished laundry room with washer/dryer. Entertain in the sun-room which opens up to the custom deck. This home faces the woods for extra privacy. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans for your added convenience. Fully finished basement with an additional bonus room; full bath and independent exit to patio. Bonus features include hardwood floors; driveway and a two-car garage. It's perfect for movie time, gaming and exercise. Great location! Excellent Rental and Credit History.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have any available units?
3117 OMEGA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have?
Some of 3117 OMEGA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 OMEGA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3117 OMEGA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 OMEGA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3117 OMEGA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3117 OMEGA PLACE offers parking.
Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 OMEGA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have a pool?
No, 3117 OMEGA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3117 OMEGA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 OMEGA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 OMEGA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 OMEGA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University