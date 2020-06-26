3117 OMEGA PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in a quiet cul de sac residential setting. This home offers a large master bedroom with an en-suite; three spacious bedrooms; formal dining room and gas fireplace in the family room; an intercom and speaker system, outdoor sprinkler system, property surveillance camera and security system. Enjoy eating in your gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, double oven, flat stove top, island, convection oven, and butler~s pantry. The home includes an office with built in bookshelves and finished laundry room with washer/dryer. Entertain in the sun-room which opens up to the custom deck. This home faces the woods for extra privacy. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans for your added convenience. Fully finished basement with an additional bonus room; full bath and independent exit to patio. Bonus features include hardwood floors; driveway and a two-car garage. It's perfect for movie time, gaming and exercise. Great location! Excellent Rental and Credit History.