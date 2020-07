Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Luxury home in Charles Crossing, great access to 228 for commuters, just 7 minutes from the main light in Waldorf for shopping, dining, recreation. Home shows well, must have good credit & rental references, no pets. 24 hours notice until May 30 Available for June 1 occupancy