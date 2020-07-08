All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD

3060 Heath Cote Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3060 Heath Cote Road, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing opportunity in peaceful community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, metro, commuter lots, & major roads! 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with upstairs Laundry. Spacious Living Room. All new appliances, new luxury vinyl flooring, new high energy efficient HVAC unitnew paint, professionally cleaned, ~~nd unit, tucked away on quiet street with covered parking! Security deposit required. No smoking. Pets case by case basis, nothing larger than 30 pounds. Tenants with vouchers are welcome. FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. To schedule showing:https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3060-heathcote-rdOnline application at:https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have any available units?
3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have?
Some of 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University