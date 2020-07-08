3060 HEATHCOTE ROAD

Amenities

Amazing opportunity in peaceful community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, metro, commuter lots, & major roads! 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with upstairs Laundry. Spacious Living Room. All new appliances, new luxury vinyl flooring, new high energy efficient HVAC unitnew paint, professionally cleaned, ~~nd unit, tucked away on quiet street with covered parking! Security deposit required. No smoking. Pets case by case basis, nothing larger than 30 pounds. Tenants with vouchers are welcome. FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. To schedule showing:https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3060-heathcote-rdOnline application at:https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action