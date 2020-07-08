All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

2745 RED LION PLACE

2745 Red Lion Place · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Red Lion Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful and Quaint Townhome for rent in a wonderful community! This well maintained 3 bedroom/1 bath home will not last long! The home is move-in ready with newer carpet, and newer appliances. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. You'll love the community amenities including the tennis courts, swimming pool. and a playground for the little one. Pet's considered on a case by case basis. Section 8 and all other voucher programs will be considered. Hurry and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 RED LION PLACE have any available units?
2745 RED LION PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2745 RED LION PLACE have?
Some of 2745 RED LION PLACE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 RED LION PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2745 RED LION PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 RED LION PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 RED LION PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2745 RED LION PLACE offer parking?
No, 2745 RED LION PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2745 RED LION PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 RED LION PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 RED LION PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2745 RED LION PLACE has a pool.
Does 2745 RED LION PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2745 RED LION PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 RED LION PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 RED LION PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 RED LION PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 RED LION PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

