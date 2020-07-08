2745 RED LION PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful and Quaint Townhome for rent in a wonderful community! This well maintained 3 bedroom/1 bath home will not last long! The home is move-in ready with newer carpet, and newer appliances. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. You'll love the community amenities including the tennis courts, swimming pool. and a playground for the little one. Pet's considered on a case by case basis. Section 8 and all other voucher programs will be considered. Hurry and schedule your showing today!