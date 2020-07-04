All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2525 Robinson Place - 1

2525 Robinson Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Robinson Pl, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 spacious 2 level townhome. Everything is new and fenced rear yard with patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 have any available units?
2525 Robinson Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2525 Robinson Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Robinson Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Robinson Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 offer parking?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Robinson Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Robinson Place - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

