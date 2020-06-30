All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2504 Enterprise Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2504 Enterprise Place
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:16 AM

2504 Enterprise Place

2504 Enterprise Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2504 Enterprise Place, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Story Townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Modern design motif with freshly painted gray walls, white trim, smoky brown engineered flooring, brand new carpeting in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, kitchenette, fenced in backyard with large storage shed. Close to all commuter routes. In the heart of Waldorf, within minutes of shopping, dining, and schools.

STATUS: Vacant

Available On: 3/5/2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2000, Available March 5, 2020.

No pets allowed.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Enterprise Place have any available units?
2504 Enterprise Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2504 Enterprise Place currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Enterprise Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Enterprise Place pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2504 Enterprise Place offer parking?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Enterprise Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Enterprise Place have a pool?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Enterprise Place have accessible units?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Enterprise Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Enterprise Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Enterprise Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University