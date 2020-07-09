All apartments in Waldorf
2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road
2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road

2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Well maintained split foyer with open floor plan. Main floor has open kitchen, dining room, living room w/ laminate flooring, 2 BR and 1 full BA. Lower floor has 1 bedroom, family room, laundry/storage area and 1 updated full BA w/ granite countertop and porcelain tile. Backyard is large w/ deck and privacy fencing for entertaining.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have any available units?
2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have?
Some of 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road offer parking?
No, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have a pool?
No, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have accessible units?
No, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Mattawoman Beantown Road does not have units with air conditioning.

