2089 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:38 PM

2089 Tanglewood Drive

2089 Tanglewood Drive · (301) 870-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2089 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2089 Tanglewood Drive · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
TURN KEY READY! End Unit Townhouse for Rent! - CLEAN & READY - End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse is freshly painted, new carpets and flooring installed in Feb. 2020. Main level has roomy kitchen & family room, shed outback and fenced yard. Sorry, No pets allowed. You must have a score of 685+ to view this property. Call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing today! Rent through DeHanas and use our moving van for FREE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
2089 Tanglewood Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2089 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2089 Tanglewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2089 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2089 Tanglewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2089 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
