2074 Charing Cross Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall in love with this absolutely charming house that has loads of brand new stylish, upgraded marble, granite, and ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Located on a beautifully manicured lawn in a cul-de-sac, the large front and back yard with spacious patio area, wooded yard, and large upper level deck makes this the perfect home for your family. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with cool gray and white tones for the paint and trim. Super stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black and white tones for the countertops and backsplash will inspire you to look forward to entertaining friends and family. Modern brick motif and classy vanities for the large hall, master and lower level bathrooms with upgraded plumbing fixtures and lighting in each. Centrally located between PAX River and Andrews AFB. Perfect commuter distance and within minutes of dining, entertainment and shopping.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: March 13, 2020



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required). Visitor please remove shoes before entering home.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.