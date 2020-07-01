All apartments in Waldorf
2074 Charing Cross Court

Location

2074 Charing Cross Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this absolutely charming house that has loads of brand new stylish, upgraded marble, granite, and ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Located on a beautifully manicured lawn in a cul-de-sac, the large front and back yard with spacious patio area, wooded yard, and large upper level deck makes this the perfect home for your family. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with cool gray and white tones for the paint and trim. Super stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black and white tones for the countertops and backsplash will inspire you to look forward to entertaining friends and family. Modern brick motif and classy vanities for the large hall, master and lower level bathrooms with upgraded plumbing fixtures and lighting in each. Centrally located between PAX River and Andrews AFB. Perfect commuter distance and within minutes of dining, entertainment and shopping.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: March 13, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required). Visitor please remove shoes before entering home.

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 Charing Cross Court have any available units?
2074 Charing Cross Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2074 Charing Cross Court have?
Some of 2074 Charing Cross Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 Charing Cross Court currently offering any rent specials?
2074 Charing Cross Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 Charing Cross Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2074 Charing Cross Court is pet friendly.
Does 2074 Charing Cross Court offer parking?
No, 2074 Charing Cross Court does not offer parking.
Does 2074 Charing Cross Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 Charing Cross Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 Charing Cross Court have a pool?
No, 2074 Charing Cross Court does not have a pool.
Does 2074 Charing Cross Court have accessible units?
No, 2074 Charing Cross Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 Charing Cross Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2074 Charing Cross Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2074 Charing Cross Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2074 Charing Cross Court does not have units with air conditioning.

