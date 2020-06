Amenities

Clean, spacious and move in ready .This is a really nice townhome for any small family. Main level rooms have a great flow from one to the other. There is a neighborhood pool for summertime fun. Wakefield is convenient to St Charles pky, 301 and ANDREWS AFB. Spring is coming soon so don~t forget to bring your patio set for the backyard.