1922 MICHAEL ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio. The family room offers plenty of space for entertaining, as does the level backyard with awning over the patio. Home also had a 1 car garage and is conveniently located in Northern Charles County making it a great location for DMV commuters. Sorry, no pets allowed and a 625+ credit score is required to view this property. Shed not included for Tenant use.