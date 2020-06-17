All apartments in Waldorf
1922 MICHAEL ROAD

1922 Michael Road · (301) 870-1717
Location

1922 Michael Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio. The family room offers plenty of space for entertaining, as does the level backyard with awning over the patio. Home also had a 1 car garage and is conveniently located in Northern Charles County making it a great location for DMV commuters. Sorry, no pets allowed and a 625+ credit score is required to view this property. Shed not included for Tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD have any available units?
1922 MICHAEL ROAD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1922 MICHAEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1922 MICHAEL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 MICHAEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 MICHAEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 MICHAEL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
