Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
12205 Holm Oak Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:38 PM

12205 Holm Oak Drive

12205 Holm Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12205 Holm Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly home has been recently renovated. On the main level, the Kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new flooring, a coffee bar, and has stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has sliding door access to the fully fenced in back yard with a pool, a swing set, and a trampoline. There is a marbled half bath, laundry room with built in shelving and garage access, a large Livingroom open to a formal dining room, and a front room. Upstairs, there is a full hall bath and 3 bedrooms total. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet with custom shelving, and a master tiled bath with a dual vanity. There are no breed restrictions for pets and the water heater and HVAC systems are new. Pest care is included.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: NOW

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed case by case with a limit of 2.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: None.

SMOKING: No Smoking

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 11/22/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have any available units?
12205 Holm Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have?
Some of 12205 Holm Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12205 Holm Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12205 Holm Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 Holm Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12205 Holm Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12205 Holm Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12205 Holm Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12205 Holm Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 12205 Holm Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12205 Holm Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12205 Holm Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12205 Holm Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

