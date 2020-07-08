12205 Holm Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This pet friendly home has been recently renovated. On the main level, the Kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new flooring, a coffee bar, and has stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has sliding door access to the fully fenced in back yard with a pool, a swing set, and a trampoline. There is a marbled half bath, laundry room with built in shelving and garage access, a large Livingroom open to a formal dining room, and a front room. Upstairs, there is a full hall bath and 3 bedrooms total. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet with custom shelving, and a master tiled bath with a dual vanity. There are no breed restrictions for pets and the water heater and HVAC systems are new. Pest care is included.



No Housing Vouchers Accepted



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: NOW



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Allowed case by case with a limit of 2.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: None.



SMOKING: No Smoking



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 11/22/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.