Great Rental Opportunity! Spacious, Contemporary Townhome boasting over 2500 square feet ~Three-finished levels ~ Master Suite includes Full Bathroom with Soaking Tub ~ Two additional bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room on Upper Level ~ You'll absolutely LOVE the Kitchen and Dining Areas structured for entertaining with its extended island ~ Deck Off- Breakfast Area ~ Patio off Family Room on the Lower Level ~ Off-Street Parking in the Rear. Make this your new home".