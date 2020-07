Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Beautiful End row town home comes equipped with new stainless steel appliances and a modern granite counter top. This 3 level home has dual master suites on the top floor both equipped with their private bathrooms. The basement has a renovated rec room for any recreational purpose! (NO PETS, NO SMOKING).