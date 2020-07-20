11496 BREEZY POINT COURT

Amenities

your client will be impressed Total diff house like you have not seen before. . Featuring 4bedroom 3full bathroom 1half bath on main level, Entrance Foyer with hardwood floor. New Half bath ceramic tile on main level.. Enjoy the brick patio with your family this. Fenced in backyard. walk in closets in master bedroom and large closet on 2bedroom and walk in closet in 2bedroom. double sink in Master bathroom with new ceramic tiles, new shower door and a Hot Tub with new toilet. .Property Had a drive way problem but we recently replaced driveway and walk way to man door...Kitchen is featuring Island table and new light fixture. Wash and dryer on main level..Go to basement and enjoy the 4th bedroom that access to the 3rd full bath..Nice storage. Did I mention the 2car garage and longest driveway in the court and possibly the whole subdivision. Community has great pool.