All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11496 BREEZY POINT COURT
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

11496 BREEZY POINT COURT

11496 Breezy Point Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11496 Breezy Point Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
your client will be impressed Total diff house like you have not seen before. . Featuring 4bedroom 3full bathroom 1half bath on main level, Entrance Foyer with hardwood floor. New Half bath ceramic tile on main level.. Enjoy the brick patio with your family this. Fenced in backyard. walk in closets in master bedroom and large closet on 2bedroom and walk in closet in 2bedroom. double sink in Master bathroom with new ceramic tiles, new shower door and a Hot Tub with new toilet. .Property Had a drive way problem but we recently replaced driveway and walk way to man door...Kitchen is featuring Island table and new light fixture. Wash and dryer on main level..Go to basement and enjoy the 4th bedroom that access to the 3rd full bath..Nice storage. Did I mention the 2car garage and longest driveway in the court and possibly the whole subdivision. Community has great pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have any available units?
11496 BREEZY POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have?
Some of 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11496 BREEZY POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT offers parking.
Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11496 BREEZY POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWaldorf 2 Bedroom Apartments
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University