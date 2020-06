Amenities

Your search is over, come check out this beautiful townhouse. This partially furnished (optional) townhouse is located in the well sought after neighborhood of Gleneagles South. This home has too many upgrades to name them all. The main and upper level has the upgraded dark wood floors. The kitchen has S/S appliances with granite counter tops. On the 3rd level you have 3 spacious bedrooms that include the master bedroom with WIC and master bathroom.