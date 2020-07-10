11201 Pastors Place

Amenities

Beautiful estate off a private driveway includes pool, pool house, large garage, landscaped front and back yard, storage shed and basketball courts. Open concept kitchen and large family room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island, sliding glass door from kitchen opens onto patio and pool area. Elegant dining room with chandelier lighting and chair railing. 4 large and spacious bedrooms. Large Masters Suite with vaulted ceiling and absolutely stunning walk in closet with loads and loads of storage and seating, large bathroom with double vanities and soaking tub. High end washer and dryer is on the second level. The finished basement has two bedrooms, a room for crafting or office space, a designated room for a gym and a full bathroom. The entire home has an incredible amount of storage space. Tucked away off Route 301 making it the perfect commuting distance between Andrews Air Force Base and Patuxent Naval Air Station. Shopping, and entertainment within minutes.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED



PET RULE: Case by Case Basis



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

*$25 per month Resident Benefit Package



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.