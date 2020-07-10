All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11201 Pastors Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11201 Pastors Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:50 PM

11201 Pastors Place

11201 Pastors Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11201 Pastors Place, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful estate off a private driveway includes pool, pool house, large garage, landscaped front and back yard, storage shed and basketball courts. Open concept kitchen and large family room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island, sliding glass door from kitchen opens onto patio and pool area. Elegant dining room with chandelier lighting and chair railing. 4 large and spacious bedrooms. Large Masters Suite with vaulted ceiling and absolutely stunning walk in closet with loads and loads of storage and seating, large bathroom with double vanities and soaking tub. High end washer and dryer is on the second level. The finished basement has two bedrooms, a room for crafting or office space, a designated room for a gym and a full bathroom. The entire home has an incredible amount of storage space. Tucked away off Route 301 making it the perfect commuting distance between Andrews Air Force Base and Patuxent Naval Air Station. Shopping, and entertainment within minutes.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED

PET RULE: Case by Case Basis

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
*$25 per month Resident Benefit Package

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 Pastors Place have any available units?
11201 Pastors Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11201 Pastors Place have?
Some of 11201 Pastors Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 Pastors Place currently offering any rent specials?
11201 Pastors Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 Pastors Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11201 Pastors Place is pet friendly.
Does 11201 Pastors Place offer parking?
Yes, 11201 Pastors Place offers parking.
Does 11201 Pastors Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11201 Pastors Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 Pastors Place have a pool?
Yes, 11201 Pastors Place has a pool.
Does 11201 Pastors Place have accessible units?
No, 11201 Pastors Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 Pastors Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11201 Pastors Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 Pastors Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 Pastors Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University