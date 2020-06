Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Appointment required. DON'T PASS Up this Fabulous BASEMENT apartment, 1bedrm plus den rental, $50.00 monthly electricity fee. Recently renovated basement with fabulous Gourmet kitchen, and brand new washer/dryer set. Private entrance. EVERYTHING is recently updated.... Get ready to move into this beautiful space.... It won't last long. Available August 8th. Apply at~ https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=10559-frasier-fir-lane-waldorf-md-20603-wj6zmd