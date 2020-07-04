All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 10317 CASSIDY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
10317 CASSIDY COURT
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

10317 CASSIDY COURT

10317 Cassidy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10317 Cassidy Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Not just any other rental. This is a well maintained home with spacious rooms and gleaming wood floors throughout the main level. Separate family room with an open dining room living room combo. All 4 bedrooms upstairs. Two large back decks over looking a park like setting and fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Extra refrigerator and freezer as-is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have any available units?
10317 CASSIDY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have?
Some of 10317 CASSIDY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 CASSIDY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10317 CASSIDY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 CASSIDY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT offers parking.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have a pool?
No, 10317 CASSIDY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10317 CASSIDY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10317 CASSIDY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University