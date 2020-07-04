Not just any other rental. This is a well maintained home with spacious rooms and gleaming wood floors throughout the main level. Separate family room with an open dining room living room combo. All 4 bedrooms upstairs. Two large back decks over looking a park like setting and fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Extra refrigerator and freezer as-is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have any available units?
10317 CASSIDY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have?
Some of 10317 CASSIDY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 CASSIDY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10317 CASSIDY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 CASSIDY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT offers parking.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have a pool?
No, 10317 CASSIDY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10317 CASSIDY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 CASSIDY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 CASSIDY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10317 CASSIDY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
