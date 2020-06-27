All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

1002 Victoria Pl

1002 Victoria Place · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Victoria Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer & dryer, master bedroom has private bathroom, wood burning fireplace. New Paint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Victoria Pl have any available units?
1002 Victoria Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1002 Victoria Pl have?
Some of 1002 Victoria Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Victoria Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Victoria Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Victoria Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Victoria Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Victoria Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Victoria Pl offers parking.
Does 1002 Victoria Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Victoria Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Victoria Pl have a pool?
No, 1002 Victoria Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Victoria Pl have accessible units?
No, 1002 Victoria Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Victoria Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Victoria Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Victoria Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Victoria Pl has units with air conditioning.
