954 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Rare Opportunity! If a charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom house on a close-knit community street is what you're looking for, no need to look any further than this home in Towson, Maryland. The home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the primary levels, the dining and oversized living room look out on the backyard, perfect for grilling and summer fun! The home is only 1 mile from Towson University, within 20 minutes of Baltimore City, and 1 hour to Washington, D.C. Don't miss out on this incredible home in a highly desirable area! To Complete an Application go to: http://www.firstamericanpropertymgmt.com/ and click Application