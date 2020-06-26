All apartments in Towson
954 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
954 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

954 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

954 Fairmount Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

hardwood floors
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Rare Opportunity! If a charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom house on a close-knit community street is what you're looking for, no need to look any further than this home in Towson, Maryland. The home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the primary levels, the dining and oversized living room look out on the backyard, perfect for grilling and summer fun! The home is only 1 mile from Towson University, within 20 minutes of Baltimore City, and 1 hour to Washington, D.C. Don't miss out on this incredible home in a highly desirable area! To Complete an Application go to: http://www.firstamericanpropertymgmt.com/ and click Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

