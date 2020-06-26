All apartments in Towson
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

8607 Pleasant Plains Rd

8607 Pleasant Plains Road · No Longer Available
Location

8607 Pleasant Plains Road, Towson, MD 21286
Ridgely Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom EOG brick townhome located near Putty Hill Ave. and East Joppa Rd. Convenient to Goucher College, Towsontown Center and 695. Features include hardwood floors and a finished basement with full-sized washer/dryer. Rear porch leads to a spacious fully fenced yard.

Cats and small dogs welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4924192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

