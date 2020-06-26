8607 Pleasant Plains Rd

Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom EOG brick townhome located near Putty Hill Ave. and East Joppa Rd. Convenient to Goucher College, Towsontown Center and 695. Features include hardwood floors and a finished basement with full-sized washer/dryer. Rear porch leads to a spacious fully fenced yard.
Cats and small dogs welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE4924192)