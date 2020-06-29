6301 N CHARLES

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

*NEW PRICE* Welcome to Charles at Woodbrook! Walk to Eddie's & Starbucks and enjoy the convenience and privacy of Woodbrook at Charles! This 2BR/1.5 BA unit has been freshly painted throughout, and has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious entertaining spaces, balcony, hardwood floors, modern lighting, new stainless steel appliances and in-unit, front loading washer and dryer! Large living room, separate dining area, and a huge bonus space suitable for home gym, play space or solarium! Pet friendly building. FREE parking on site. Heat & water included! And lovely views. Flexible lease terms available. Schedule an appointment today!