Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

6301 N CHARLES

6301 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Charles Street, Towson, MD 21212
Woodbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
*NEW PRICE* Welcome to Charles at Woodbrook! Walk to Eddie's & Starbucks and enjoy the convenience and privacy of Woodbrook at Charles! This 2BR/1.5 BA unit has been freshly painted throughout, and has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious entertaining spaces, balcony, hardwood floors, modern lighting, new stainless steel appliances and in-unit, front loading washer and dryer! Large living room, separate dining area, and a huge bonus space suitable for home gym, play space or solarium! Pet friendly building. FREE parking on site. Heat & water included! And lovely views. Flexible lease terms available. Schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 N CHARLES have any available units?
6301 N CHARLES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 N CHARLES have?
Some of 6301 N CHARLES's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 N CHARLES currently offering any rent specials?
6301 N CHARLES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 N CHARLES pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 N CHARLES is pet friendly.
Does 6301 N CHARLES offer parking?
Yes, 6301 N CHARLES offers parking.
Does 6301 N CHARLES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 N CHARLES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 N CHARLES have a pool?
No, 6301 N CHARLES does not have a pool.
Does 6301 N CHARLES have accessible units?
No, 6301 N CHARLES does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 N CHARLES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 N CHARLES has units with dishwashers.
