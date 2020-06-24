All apartments in Towson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6003 HUNT RIDGE

6003 Hunt Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Hunt Ridge Road, Towson, MD 21210

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE have any available units?
6003 HUNT RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 6003 HUNT RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
6003 HUNT RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 HUNT RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE offer parking?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE have a pool?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 HUNT RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 HUNT RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
