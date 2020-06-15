6 KNOLL RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on. ~NO Application Fee ~ NO Security Deposit* ~Meals on Us - FREE Gift Card of Your Choice - $300 Grubhub, Safeway, or Giant gift card *Subject to application approval.Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size pool,fully equipped club house,park & picnic area w/screened gazebo & Koi pond,putting green,&car care area! Look no further!!See Virtual Tours