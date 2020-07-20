510 McManus Way

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

New Listing! Townhome perfect for family in Towson area! - Up for rent we have a town home in a nice neighborhood in Towson! Here are the the features that make this place great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 2.5 Bathrooms including one in master bedroom!

3.) Central air and heat

4.) Nice laminate hardwood floors throughout

5.) Condo fee is paid by owner, and includes water and trash. You don't pay water bill, only electric!



This house is perfect for a family who wants to be in a good area in Baltimore County or a young professional who works in the area. Schedule a showing with us today before its gone tomorrow!



More pics and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE4923703)