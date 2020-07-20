All apartments in Towson
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

510 McManus Way

510 Mcmanus Way · No Longer Available
Location

510 Mcmanus Way, Towson, MD 21286
Northeast Towson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
New Listing! Townhome perfect for family in Towson area! - Up for rent we have a town home in a nice neighborhood in Towson! Here are the the features that make this place great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2.5 Bathrooms including one in master bedroom!
3.) Central air and heat
4.) Nice laminate hardwood floors throughout
5.) Condo fee is paid by owner, and includes water and trash. You don't pay water bill, only electric!

This house is perfect for a family who wants to be in a good area in Baltimore County or a young professional who works in the area. Schedule a showing with us today before its gone tomorrow!

More pics and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE4923703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 McManus Way have any available units?
510 McManus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 510 McManus Way currently offering any rent specials?
510 McManus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 McManus Way pet-friendly?
No, 510 McManus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 510 McManus Way offer parking?
No, 510 McManus Way does not offer parking.
Does 510 McManus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 McManus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 McManus Way have a pool?
No, 510 McManus Way does not have a pool.
Does 510 McManus Way have accessible units?
No, 510 McManus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 510 McManus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 McManus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 McManus Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 McManus Way has units with air conditioning.
