All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 36 Theo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
36 Theo Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

36 Theo Lane

36 Theo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

36 Theo Lane, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available 03/12/20 Create special memories in this traditional brick two-story interior townhome in gated community!Updated kitchen and lovely hardwood floors on main level w/large dining room & living room. Backs to common area which includes park or green area . Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a master suite. Finished basement completes the home with a stone fireplace, walk-out to patio, family room area, second room for office or bedroom, bathroom and laundry/storage area. Everyday is special here...Great amenities offered which includes water/sewer, common areas, playground, swimming pool, tennis courts, lawn maintenance and snow removal!

HOA fee included in rent price so tenant will have access to all of amenities in community with no additional charge

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/36-theo-ln-towson-md-21204-usa/d238c5d8-772c-42c5-9490-49cdfedf5550

(RLNE5565396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Theo Lane have any available units?
36 Theo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Theo Lane have?
Some of 36 Theo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Theo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Theo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Theo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Theo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 36 Theo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36 Theo Lane offers parking.
Does 36 Theo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Theo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Theo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 36 Theo Lane has a pool.
Does 36 Theo Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Theo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Theo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Theo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University