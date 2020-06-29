36 Theo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool internet access tennis court

Available 03/12/20 Create special memories in this traditional brick two-story interior townhome in gated community!Updated kitchen and lovely hardwood floors on main level w/large dining room & living room. Backs to common area which includes park or green area . Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a master suite. Finished basement completes the home with a stone fireplace, walk-out to patio, family room area, second room for office or bedroom, bathroom and laundry/storage area. Everyday is special here...Great amenities offered which includes water/sewer, common areas, playground, swimming pool, tennis courts, lawn maintenance and snow removal!



HOA fee included in rent price so tenant will have access to all of amenities in community with no additional charge



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/36-theo-ln-towson-md-21204-usa/d238c5d8-772c-42c5-9490-49cdfedf5550



