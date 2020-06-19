All apartments in Towson
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:20 PM

28 ALLEGHENY AVE

28 Allegheny Avenue · (410) 823-0033
Location

28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD 21204
West Towson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson. Enclosed balcony is a bonus room that can be used as an office or a place to just relax and watch the magnificent sunsets. This condo can come partially furnished as an option. Carpet throughout is brand new. You also have the convenience of your own washer & dryer. There is a trash chute on each floor. You will have full access to the updated fitness room, heated outdoor pool, patio pool area, and club rooms with wi-fi. You will be greeted by a concierge 24/7 on the 7th floor. Package deliveries are secured for your pick-up. Traveling to your condo will be quick and efficient with the new state of the art elevators. Step right out of the building to the weekly seasonal Farmers Market and Friday Night Feet on the Street. You really can not ask for much more from this condo at this price. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit: paid.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE have any available units?
28 ALLEGHENY AVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE have?
Some of 28 ALLEGHENY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 ALLEGHENY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
28 ALLEGHENY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 ALLEGHENY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 28 ALLEGHENY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE offer parking?
No, 28 ALLEGHENY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 ALLEGHENY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE have a pool?
Yes, 28 ALLEGHENY AVE has a pool.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE have accessible units?
No, 28 ALLEGHENY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 ALLEGHENY AVE has units with dishwashers.
