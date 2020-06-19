28 ALLEGHENY AVE

Amenities

You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson. Enclosed balcony is a bonus room that can be used as an office or a place to just relax and watch the magnificent sunsets. This condo can come partially furnished as an option. Carpet throughout is brand new. You also have the convenience of your own washer & dryer. There is a trash chute on each floor. You will have full access to the updated fitness room, heated outdoor pool, patio pool area, and club rooms with wi-fi. You will be greeted by a concierge 24/7 on the 7th floor. Package deliveries are secured for your pick-up. Traveling to your condo will be quick and efficient with the new state of the art elevators. Step right out of the building to the weekly seasonal Farmers Market and Friday Night Feet on the Street. You really can not ask for much more from this condo at this price. Available immediately.