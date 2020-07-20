266 E Susquehanna Ave

Amenities

Townhome available for rent near Towson Town Center. Covered front porch entrance welcomes you to 266. Home features a Living Room and separate Dining Room area with hardwood floors. Kitchen offers a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Dining Room opens to a covered wood deck with fenced rear yard. The lower level includes concrete floors and is split between living area which could be used as a third bedroom or family room. Other side is utility space with washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use. Lower level has a walk out to rear fenced yard. Half Bath is conveniently located in the lower level as well. The 2 bedrooms are located on the second level of the home with hardwood floors. The full bath completes the second floor. Ceiling fans. Central Air Conditioning. Gas heat. Street parking. Yard mowing included in rent. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!

No Pets Allowed



