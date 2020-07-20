All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 266 E Susquehanna Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
266 E Susquehanna Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

266 E Susquehanna Ave

266 East Susquehanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

266 East Susquehanna Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Town Home in Towson - Property Id: 239039

Townhome available for rent near Towson Town Center. Covered front porch entrance welcomes you to 266. Home features a Living Room and separate Dining Room area with hardwood floors. Kitchen offers a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Dining Room opens to a covered wood deck with fenced rear yard. The lower level includes concrete floors and is split between living area which could be used as a third bedroom or family room. Other side is utility space with washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use. Lower level has a walk out to rear fenced yard. Half Bath is conveniently located in the lower level as well. The 2 bedrooms are located on the second level of the home with hardwood floors. The full bath completes the second floor. Ceiling fans. Central Air Conditioning. Gas heat. Street parking. Yard mowing included in rent. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239039
Property Id 239039

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 E Susquehanna Ave have any available units?
266 E Susquehanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 E Susquehanna Ave have?
Some of 266 E Susquehanna Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 E Susquehanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
266 E Susquehanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 E Susquehanna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 266 E Susquehanna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 266 E Susquehanna Ave offer parking?
No, 266 E Susquehanna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 266 E Susquehanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 E Susquehanna Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 E Susquehanna Ave have a pool?
No, 266 E Susquehanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 266 E Susquehanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 266 E Susquehanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 266 E Susquehanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 E Susquehanna Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTowson 2 Bedroom Apartments
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Apartments
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University