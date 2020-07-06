All apartments in Towson
258 Ridge Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

258 Ridge Ave

258 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

258 Ridge Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
258 Ridge Ave Available 04/29/20 Gorgeously Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Towson! - Must-see 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from shopping, Towson University, and UM St Joesph in Towson! Gorgeous interior boasts gleaming wood flooring accented by tons of natural light! Thoughtfully updated kitchen includes a dining area with built-in bench seating and comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and granite countertops! Bright upper level bedrooms also have wood flooring and share a renovated full bath with soaking tub/shower combo! Bonus lower level includes tons of storage space and a full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5713144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Ridge Ave have any available units?
258 Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Ridge Ave have?
Some of 258 Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
258 Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 258 Ridge Ave offer parking?
No, 258 Ridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 258 Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 258 Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 258 Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 258 Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

