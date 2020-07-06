Amenities

258 Ridge Ave Available 04/29/20 Gorgeously Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Towson! - Must-see 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from shopping, Towson University, and UM St Joesph in Towson! Gorgeous interior boasts gleaming wood flooring accented by tons of natural light! Thoughtfully updated kitchen includes a dining area with built-in bench seating and comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and granite countertops! Bright upper level bedrooms also have wood flooring and share a renovated full bath with soaking tub/shower combo! Bonus lower level includes tons of storage space and a full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



