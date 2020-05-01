All apartments in Towson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Hopkins Plaza

2 Hopkins Road · No Longer Available
Location

2 Hopkins Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
It's time for brand new apartments to stop using the same old design. 2Hopkins is ending the trend. Your apartment here is set inside a historic building designed in an era when architects respected the way we actually move and use our space. This isn't a place where everything is crammed together and then ornamented to hide the flaws. This is where spaces flow. Where sightlines reach to the skyline. Where light, geometry and utility achieve a timeless aesthetic. And where a few, unique residences are proving the beauty of simplicity. It's an old idea becoming a new way to live

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Hopkins Plaza have any available units?
2 Hopkins Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 2 Hopkins Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2 Hopkins Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Hopkins Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Hopkins Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 2 Hopkins Plaza offer parking?
No, 2 Hopkins Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2 Hopkins Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Hopkins Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Hopkins Plaza have a pool?
No, 2 Hopkins Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2 Hopkins Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2 Hopkins Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Hopkins Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Hopkins Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Hopkins Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Hopkins Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

