Towson, MD
134 REGESTER ROAD
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM
134 REGESTER ROAD
134 Regester Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
134 Regester Ave, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 REGESTER ROAD have any available units?
134 REGESTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 134 REGESTER ROAD have?
Some of 134 REGESTER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 134 REGESTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
134 REGESTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 REGESTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 134 REGESTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 134 REGESTER ROAD offer parking?
No, 134 REGESTER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 134 REGESTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 REGESTER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 REGESTER ROAD have a pool?
No, 134 REGESTER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 134 REGESTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 134 REGESTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 134 REGESTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 REGESTER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
