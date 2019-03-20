All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD

1103 Rolandvue Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Ruxton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1103 Rolandvue Road, Towson, MD 21204
Ruxton

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
California contemporary in the heart of Ruxton. Gorgeous hardwoods, spacious kitchen/living area & woodburning fireplace. Fenced in back yard great for entertaining & ample parking with large driveway & 2 car garage. Minutes to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD have any available units?
1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University