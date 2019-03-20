1103 ROLANDVUE ROAD

California contemporary in the heart of Ruxton. Gorgeous hardwoods, spacious kitchen/living area & woodburning fireplace. Fenced in back yard great for entertaining & ample parking with large driveway & 2 car garage. Minutes to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
