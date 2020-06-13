Apartment List
/
MD
/
suitland
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
3 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
25 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
130 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
2 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated April 28 at 09:00pm
4 Units Available
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1010 sqft
Great location and luxury accommodations. This suburban paradise is close to Washington, D.C. city attractions, parks and Six Flags resort. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature patio/balcony, appliances and air conditioning. Pool and clubhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fort Dupont
1 Unit Available
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE Available 07/01/20 3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Coral Hills
1 Unit Available
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Suitland, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Suitland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 BedroomsSuitland 3 BedroomsSuitland Accessible ApartmentsSuitland Apartments under $1,200Suitland Apartments under $1,300
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with GarageSuitland Apartments with GymSuitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Apartments with PoolSuitland Apartments with Washer-DryerSuitland Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuitland Furnished ApartmentsSuitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University