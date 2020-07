Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely traditional style 3 bed, 1 bath home that sits on ONE ACRE of land. Landscaping provided. Finished basement has plenty of space in 3 extra rooms. Could be office, storage, play space, or rec room! Fully fenced yard! Laundry included. Parking in 4 car driveway. Less than 1 might for Suitland metro station. 10min drive to Andrews AFB!