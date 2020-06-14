Apartment List
/
MD
/
suitland
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD with garage

Suitland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Suitland
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
22 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,919
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
H Street-NoMa
20 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Southwest - Waterfront
50 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,679
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Capitol Hill
2 Units Available
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Southwest - Waterfront
22 Units Available
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,001
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,954
1211 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
182 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Logan Circle - Shaw
16 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,768
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Navy Yard
13 Units Available
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,911
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1145 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Trinidad - Langston
19 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,567
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,658
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
H Street-NoMa
17 Units Available
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Navy Yard
186 Units Available
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
999 sqft
The Kelvin is the newest vantage point in the Capitol Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
H Street-NoMa
56 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,707
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
H Street-NoMa
37 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
66 Units Available
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,961
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1027 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartments. Perfectly placed at the entrance to The Wharf, The Banks embodies the unique, mid-century charm of historic Southwest DC.
City Guide for Suitland, MD

The population data for Suitland, Maryland must be precise all the time. Why? Because Suitland has been the home of the United States Census Bureau since 1942.

Every year, the Census Bureau gathers information from people all over the country. Where do those questionnaires go? What becomes of those answers? This information is gathered and maintained in historic Suitland, where bureau employees work to ensure everyone is accounted for. The Census Bureau moved from its original location in Washington, D.C., during World War II. And it has remained there ever since.

Having trouble with Craigslist Suitland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Suitland, MD

Suitland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 BedroomsSuitland 3 BedroomsSuitland Accessible ApartmentsSuitland Apartments under $1,200Suitland Apartments under $1,300
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with GarageSuitland Apartments with GymSuitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Apartments with PoolSuitland Apartments with Washer-DryerSuitland Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuitland Furnished ApartmentsSuitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University