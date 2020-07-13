Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Life is fun for our four-legged friends at The Point at Hampton Hollow. Your pet is a part of the family here! We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a pet deposit of $300 and pet rent of $50. Large pets are welcome with no weight limit! Breed restrictions do apply. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Ample surface parking available on a first come, first served basis. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.