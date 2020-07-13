All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

The Point at Hampton Hollow

Open Now until 6pm
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr · (240) 245-2378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit J · Avail. Sep 7

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit L · Avail. now

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit M · Avail. Aug 14

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit D · Avail. Sep 14

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit A · Avail. Jul 21

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Hampton Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
The Point at Hampton Hollow offers the perfect combination of spaciousness and casual comfort. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes are each ideally suited to today's on-the-go lifestyle. Walk through your front door to savor finishes that pop, kitchens that perform, and private patios that beguile and restore. Leave home and you are set to maneuver easily between Baltimore and D.C. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Life is fun for our four-legged friends at The Point at Hampton Hollow. Your pet is a part of the family here! We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a pet deposit of $300 and pet rent of $50. Large pets are welcome with no weight limit! Breed restrictions do apply. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Ample surface parking available on a first come, first served basis. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Hampton Hollow have any available units?
The Point at Hampton Hollow has 12 units available starting at $1,403 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Hampton Hollow have?
Some of The Point at Hampton Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Hampton Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Hampton Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Hampton Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Hampton Hollow is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Hampton Hollow offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Hampton Hollow offers parking.
Does The Point at Hampton Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Hampton Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Hampton Hollow have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Hampton Hollow has a pool.
Does The Point at Hampton Hollow have accessible units?
No, The Point at Hampton Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Hampton Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Hampton Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Hampton Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Hampton Hollow has units with air conditioning.

