Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments hot tub

The Point at Hampton Hollow offers the perfect combination of spaciousness and casual comfort. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes are each ideally suited to today's on-the-go lifestyle. Walk through your front door to savor finishes that pop, kitchens that perform, and private patios that beguile and restore. Leave home and you are set to maneuver easily between Baltimore and D.C. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.