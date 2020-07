Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage package receiving

Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors. A haven of serenity and elevated consciousness in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Amenity-rich, filled with features, green and sustainable, and always forward-thinking. There's a true sense of community here, with easily accessed gathering areas that invite social interaction, from light conversation to deep contemplation. Make time to get together with Citron Apartments.