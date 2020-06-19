All apartments in Silver Spring
9412 Colesville Rd
9412 Colesville Rd

9412 Colesville Road · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful and charming 4BR/3BA house features large covered porch, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with wood burning fireplace, a sunroom and the idyllic rear yard. All bathrooms have been recently updated. The lower level has 540 finished square feet and features a wet bar and an additional bedroom and full bath. A 4-car driveway is located at the rear of the home.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Colesville Rd have any available units?
9412 Colesville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9412 Colesville Rd have?
Some of 9412 Colesville Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Colesville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Colesville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Colesville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9412 Colesville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9412 Colesville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Colesville Rd offers parking.
Does 9412 Colesville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Colesville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Colesville Rd have a pool?
No, 9412 Colesville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Colesville Rd have accessible units?
No, 9412 Colesville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Colesville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Colesville Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 Colesville Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9412 Colesville Rd has units with air conditioning.
