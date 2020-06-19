9412 Colesville Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This beautiful and charming 4BR/3BA house features large covered porch, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with wood burning fireplace, a sunroom and the idyllic rear yard. All bathrooms have been recently updated. The lower level has 540 finished square feet and features a wet bar and an additional bedroom and full bath. A 4-car driveway is located at the rear of the home.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.