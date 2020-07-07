903 Erie Ave 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Spectacular 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Takoma Park!

Walking distance to the RideOn bus line, Washington Adventist University, Washington Adventist Hospital, University of Maryland Shuttle, 1.3 miles to the Takoma Park Metro Station, and 1.7 miles to the Silver Spring Metro Station.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated and upgraded throughout

- New hardwood, flooring, and paint

- Upgraded bathroom and eat-in kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent

- Window air conditioning units provided

- Not pets



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5052243)