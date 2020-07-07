All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

903 Erie Ave 1

903 Erie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

903 Erie Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spectacular 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Takoma Park!
Walking distance to the RideOn bus line, Washington Adventist University, Washington Adventist Hospital, University of Maryland Shuttle, 1.3 miles to the Takoma Park Metro Station, and 1.7 miles to the Silver Spring Metro Station.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated and upgraded throughout
- New hardwood, flooring, and paint
- Upgraded bathroom and eat-in kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water, sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent
- Window air conditioning units provided
- Not pets

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5052243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Erie Ave 1 have any available units?
903 Erie Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 903 Erie Ave 1 have?
Some of 903 Erie Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Erie Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
903 Erie Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Erie Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Erie Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 903 Erie Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 903 Erie Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 903 Erie Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Erie Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Erie Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 903 Erie Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 903 Erie Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 903 Erie Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Erie Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Erie Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Erie Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 Erie Ave 1 has units with air conditioning.
