9004 Kimes St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Uniqueness and comfort are just a few words to describe this adorable single-family home in Silver Spring, MD. The gleaming hardwood floors stretch throughout the light-filled living room, dining room, and leads into the largest master bedroom that we have had available for rent! The comfort doesn't stop there and continues into a beautiful galley kitchen with upgraded countertops and a gas stove, perfect for all of your culinary adventures. If that weren't enough, there are three additional bedrooms upstairs, an oversized fenced-in backyard, and a fully finished basement. Do not miss this incredible opportunity to live in the heart of Silver Spring, MD!