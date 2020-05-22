All apartments in Silver Spring
9004 Kimes St

9004 Kimes Street · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Kimes Street, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Uniqueness and comfort are just a few words to describe this adorable single-family home in Silver Spring, MD. The gleaming hardwood floors stretch throughout the light-filled living room, dining room, and leads into the largest master bedroom that we have had available for rent! The comfort doesn't stop there and continues into a beautiful galley kitchen with upgraded countertops and a gas stove, perfect for all of your culinary adventures. If that weren't enough, there are three additional bedrooms upstairs, an oversized fenced-in backyard, and a fully finished basement. Do not miss this incredible opportunity to live in the heart of Silver Spring, MD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Kimes St have any available units?
9004 Kimes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9004 Kimes St have?
Some of 9004 Kimes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Kimes St currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Kimes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Kimes St pet-friendly?
No, 9004 Kimes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9004 Kimes St offer parking?
No, 9004 Kimes St does not offer parking.
Does 9004 Kimes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9004 Kimes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Kimes St have a pool?
No, 9004 Kimes St does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Kimes St have accessible units?
No, 9004 Kimes St does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Kimes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Kimes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9004 Kimes St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9004 Kimes St has units with air conditioning.
