Silver Spring, MD
8905 Flower Ave.
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

8905 Flower Ave.

8905 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Silver Spring
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

8905 Flower Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
8905 Flower Ave. Available 03/15/20 Come see this Gem of a House in Silver Spring! Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom! - Enter the house into a small foyer with coat closet. To the right is the living room (17x15) with hardwood floors and a fireplace, all wood floors have been freshly sanded and stained. Door in living room leads out onto a charming screened-in porch. Separate formal dining room (15x13) is located to the left of the foyer. Fully equipped kitchen includes granite counter tops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Door in kitchen leads out onto a large patio and the expansive-but-fenced back yard. Stairs in the foyer lead to the upper level. Master bedroom (17x15) includes hardwood floors and a renovated half bath. Two additional bedrooms (15x12) (14x12) each have hardwood floors and share a renovated hall bath. Basement includes recreation room with wood-look vinyl (17x13) with fireplace, laundry area, and ample storage space. This home also conveniently comes with a garage and additional off street driveway for your parking and storage needs.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed with deposit. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this immediate availability!

(RLNE2634047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 Flower Ave. have any available units?
8905 Flower Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8905 Flower Ave. have?
Some of 8905 Flower Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 Flower Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Flower Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Flower Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8905 Flower Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8905 Flower Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8905 Flower Ave. offers parking.
Does 8905 Flower Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8905 Flower Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Flower Ave. have a pool?
No, 8905 Flower Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8905 Flower Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8905 Flower Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Flower Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 Flower Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 Flower Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 Flower Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

