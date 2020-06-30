Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

8905 Flower Ave. Available 03/15/20 Come see this Gem of a House in Silver Spring! Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom! - Enter the house into a small foyer with coat closet. To the right is the living room (17x15) with hardwood floors and a fireplace, all wood floors have been freshly sanded and stained. Door in living room leads out onto a charming screened-in porch. Separate formal dining room (15x13) is located to the left of the foyer. Fully equipped kitchen includes granite counter tops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Door in kitchen leads out onto a large patio and the expansive-but-fenced back yard. Stairs in the foyer lead to the upper level. Master bedroom (17x15) includes hardwood floors and a renovated half bath. Two additional bedrooms (15x12) (14x12) each have hardwood floors and share a renovated hall bath. Basement includes recreation room with wood-look vinyl (17x13) with fireplace, laundry area, and ample storage space. This home also conveniently comes with a garage and additional off street driveway for your parking and storage needs.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed with deposit. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this immediate availability!



(RLNE2634047)