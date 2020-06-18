8615 Flower Ave Unit 5

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Takoma Park!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Coin operated washer and dryer in building
- Enjoy the outdoors in front or rear yard
- Detached garage available for fee
- Central heat and air
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets. No exceptions!
Available now!
(RLNE5223582)