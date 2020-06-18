All apartments in Silver Spring
8615 Flower Ave Unit 5
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

8615 Flower Ave Unit 5

8615 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8615 Flower Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Takoma Park!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Coin operated washer and dryer in building
- Enjoy the outdoors in front or rear yard
- Detached garage available for fee
- Central heat and air
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets. No exceptions!

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8615 Flower Ave Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.

