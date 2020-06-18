8615 Flower Ave Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Takoma Park!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Coin operated washer and dryer in building

- Enjoy the outdoors in front or rear yard

- Detached garage available for fee

- Central heat and air

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets. No exceptions!



Available now!



(RLNE5223582)