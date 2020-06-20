8100 CHESTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room. New kitchen and Appliance. Updated Bathrooms. Hard wood Floors upstairs and Tile downstairs. Driveway can easily fit 4 cars. Bus Stop right in front. Security Cameras convey. Garage does not convey. Property wil be vacant and available on June 1st, 2020