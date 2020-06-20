All apartments in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
8100 CHESTER STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

8100 CHESTER STREET

8100 Chester Street · (301) 445-5900
Location

8100 Chester Street, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2553 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room. New kitchen and Appliance. Updated Bathrooms. Hard wood Floors upstairs and Tile downstairs. Driveway can easily fit 4 cars. Bus Stop right in front. Security Cameras convey. Garage does not convey. Property wil be vacant and available on June 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 CHESTER STREET have any available units?
8100 CHESTER STREET has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8100 CHESTER STREET have?
Some of 8100 CHESTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 CHESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8100 CHESTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 CHESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8100 CHESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8100 CHESTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8100 CHESTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 8100 CHESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8100 CHESTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 CHESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 8100 CHESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8100 CHESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 8100 CHESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 CHESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 CHESTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8100 CHESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8100 CHESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
