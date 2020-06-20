8100 CHESTER STREET

Amenities
Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room. New kitchen and Appliance. Updated Bathrooms. Hard wood Floors upstairs and Tile downstairs. Driveway can easily fit 4 cars. Bus Stop right in front. Security Cameras convey. Garage does not convey. Property wil be vacant and available on June 1st, 2020