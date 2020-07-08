Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8016 Glenside Dr Available 02/15/20 Beautifully Maintained 4BR Colonial in Takoma Park - Welcome to your beautiful new home! Step inside to a bright and welcoming foyer where you can get a glimpse of the main level's open floor plan. Enjoy getting cozy or entertaining in the spacious living room and formal dining room. You will love the open and airy recently renovated eat-in kitchen. The main level and upper level have gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors!



Upstairs you will find four generously sized bedrooms, a full hallway bath and master bath. Each bedroom boasts spacious closets and sunny windows.



Head downstairs to the fully finished basement with extra bonus room and full bath, perfect for a home office or guest. The basement also has a large family room with wall to wall carpet, wood burning fireplace and walkout entry to a HUGE backyard in a serene wooded setting.



Email Lauren Mitchum to see this beautiful home today at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets Case by Case

Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care



(RLNE5406585)