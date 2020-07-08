All apartments in Silver Spring
8016 Glenside Dr
8016 Glenside Dr

8016 Glenside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8016 Glenside Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8016 Glenside Dr Available 02/15/20 Beautifully Maintained 4BR Colonial in Takoma Park - Welcome to your beautiful new home! Step inside to a bright and welcoming foyer where you can get a glimpse of the main level's open floor plan. Enjoy getting cozy or entertaining in the spacious living room and formal dining room. You will love the open and airy recently renovated eat-in kitchen. The main level and upper level have gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors!

Upstairs you will find four generously sized bedrooms, a full hallway bath and master bath. Each bedroom boasts spacious closets and sunny windows.

Head downstairs to the fully finished basement with extra bonus room and full bath, perfect for a home office or guest. The basement also has a large family room with wall to wall carpet, wood burning fireplace and walkout entry to a HUGE backyard in a serene wooded setting.

Email Lauren Mitchum to see this beautiful home today at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets Case by Case
Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care

(RLNE5406585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 Glenside Dr have any available units?
8016 Glenside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8016 Glenside Dr have?
Some of 8016 Glenside Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8016 Glenside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Glenside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Glenside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8016 Glenside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8016 Glenside Dr offer parking?
No, 8016 Glenside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8016 Glenside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 Glenside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Glenside Dr have a pool?
No, 8016 Glenside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Glenside Dr have accessible units?
No, 8016 Glenside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Glenside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 Glenside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 Glenside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 Glenside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

