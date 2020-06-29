7923 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard gym internet access

Beautiful and bright condo in the heart of Silver Spring. Quiet large corner unit facing courtyard. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming maple hardwood floor. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Large master bedroom!



Walk to Silver Spring Metro Station (Red line), Giant, CVS, Target, bus stop for S2, S7, and S9 is right across the street, parks, shops, and restaurants!



Water, gas, and trash are included; tenant will be responsible for electric and cable/internet.



Don't miss out!



(Important Note: For everyone's safety and health, we will only show the unit to one interested party at a time with no open house. Serious inquiry only).