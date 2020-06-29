All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

7923 Eastern Avenue

7923 Eastern Avenue Northwest · (202) 812-8820
Location

7923 Eastern Avenue Northwest, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
internet access
Beautiful and bright condo in the heart of Silver Spring. Quiet large corner unit facing courtyard. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming maple hardwood floor. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Large master bedroom!

Walk to Silver Spring Metro Station (Red line), Giant, CVS, Target, bus stop for S2, S7, and S9 is right across the street, parks, shops, and restaurants!

Water, gas, and trash are included; tenant will be responsible for electric and cable/internet.

Don't miss out!

(Important Note: For everyone's safety and health, we will only show the unit to one interested party at a time with no open house. Serious inquiry only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7923 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
7923 Eastern Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7923 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 7923 Eastern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7923 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7923 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7923 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7923 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7923 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 7923 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7923 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7923 Eastern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7923 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 7923 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7923 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 7923 Eastern Avenue has accessible units.
Does 7923 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7923 Eastern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7923 Eastern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7923 Eastern Avenue has units with air conditioning.
