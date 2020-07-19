304 E. Melbourne Ave

Amenities

Cavernous Cape Cod Next to Park! - Welcome home to your cavernous Cape Cod right next to Long Branch Park! Enter into the sprawling living room bathed in sunlight. Stroll into the open kitchen to the even bigger family room in the back of the home. For your convenience, the main level has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.



The upstairs is a great balance between being a welcoming space and having your privacy. With 2 sizable bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, it's easy to pop downstairs but also easy to get away if you have to.



The basement is a perfect place for an unlimited number of uses: family room, den, office, play area, storage or anything else you can think of.



Please email Lauren Mitchum to see this great home at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com.



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Resident responsible for utilities



