304 E. Melbourne Ave

304 East Melbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 East Melbourne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cavernous Cape Cod Next to Park! - Welcome home to your cavernous Cape Cod right next to Long Branch Park! Enter into the sprawling living room bathed in sunlight. Stroll into the open kitchen to the even bigger family room in the back of the home. For your convenience, the main level has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The upstairs is a great balance between being a welcoming space and having your privacy. With 2 sizable bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, it's easy to pop downstairs but also easy to get away if you have to.

The basement is a perfect place for an unlimited number of uses: family room, den, office, play area, storage or anything else you can think of.

Please email Lauren Mitchum to see this great home at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com.

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Resident responsible for utilities

(RLNE2377681)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave have any available units?
304 E. Melbourne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 304 E. Melbourne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
304 E. Melbourne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E. Melbourne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 E. Melbourne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave offer parking?
No, 304 E. Melbourne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E. Melbourne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave have a pool?
No, 304 E. Melbourne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave have accessible units?
No, 304 E. Melbourne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 E. Melbourne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 E. Melbourne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 E. Melbourne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
