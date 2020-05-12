Amenities
2248 Washington Ave #201, Silver Spring MD 20910
Available from December
Beautiful two bedrooms first bedroom is on the main floor the second one is a huge loft, great view, lots of natuarl lights,
swimming pool, bicycle rooms, gazebo(s), barbecue grills and college/park like campus. Close to down town Bethesda as well as Silver Spring, restaurants, and short distance to Metro.
. Bedrooms:2 (one of them is loft)
. Bathrooms:1 Full
. Living area: 1129 soft
. Laundry in the unit
.2 Parking spaces
