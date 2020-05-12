Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2248 Washington Ave #201, Silver Spring MD 20910



Available from December



Beautiful two bedrooms first bedroom is on the main floor the second one is a huge loft, great view, lots of natuarl lights,

swimming pool, bicycle rooms, gazebo(s), barbecue grills and college/park like campus. Close to down town Bethesda as well as Silver Spring, restaurants, and short distance to Metro.



. Bedrooms:2 (one of them is loft)

. Bathrooms:1 Full

. Living area: 1129 soft

. Laundry in the unit

.2 Parking spaces



